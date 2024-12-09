Zac Efron went from High School Musical darling to a Hollywood sensation who has been given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Efron has starred in a handful of movies leading to several awards. Given Efron's popularity, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Zac Efron's incredible $273K car collection, with photos.

Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Efron has a net worth of around $20 million. With a successful career in acting, it isn't surprising to see the Hollywood star splurge on some hot rides.

6. 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible

The cheapest car in Efron's collection is a 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible, which costs around $2,500. Although it's the cheapest and oldest car in Efron's garage, the Mustang is easily one of the most coveted vintage pieces among car enthusiasts. It's a classic masterpiece that simply never goes out of style.

The Mustang produces 271 horsepower and 312 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 4.7-liter V8 engine. With the help of a four-speed manual transmission, this vintage beauty on wheels can reach a top speed of up to 128 mph. On the other hand, the Mustang only needs 7½ seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

5. Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Next up on this list is Efron's Mercedes-Benz V Class. It's also the only luxury van in the High School Musical star's garage. The Mercedes-Benz V Class should come in handy, especially when he needs a comfy and spacious vehicle to relax during his rides.

Moreover, it can also accommodate the former Disney actor's personal staff. For this luxury van, the 17 Again actor shelled out around $47,740.

The Mercedes-Benz V Class derives its power from a 2.1-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. This allows it to produce 188 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque.

Furthermore, this top-tier van can also go from a standstill to 60 mph in a hair more than 12 seconds. In terms of speed, the Mercedes-Benz V Class can attain a top speed of 121 mph, and it has a seven-speed automatic transmission.

4. Audi S5 Coupe

The first Audi on this list is Efron's Audi S5 Coupe. For the Audi S5 Coupe, the MTV Movie Award-winner paid around $57,500. The Audi S5 Coupe is one of the main attractions of Efron's collection. However, this very car doesn't hold fond memories, given that Efron was caught parking this car in an area designated for disabled persons.

The Audi S5 Coupe sources its power from a turbocharged V6 engine. This allows it to produce 349 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. In just 4.4 seconds, this elite coupe can go from 0 to 60 mph. In addition to this, it relies on an eight-speed transmission.

3. Audi S5 Cabriolet

The second Audi in his collection is Efron's Audi S5 Cabriolet, which is priced for at least $58,595. Efron even made headlines with this vehicle, as he was eager to drive this coveted vehicle. In fact, Efron was quick to take it for a spin fresh from the dealer.

The Audi S5 Cabriolet operates on a 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine. This allows it to produce 349 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. The Audi S5 Cabriolet can reach a maximum speed of 155 mph.

2. Audi S6

The third Audi in Efron's car collection to complete the trinity of the four rings is an Audi S6, which is priced at around $74,000. The Audi S6 is another luxury sedan that allows the Baywatch actor to drive around the city in style.

Designed with a 2.9-liter twin-turbo electric V6 powertrain, the Audi S6 produces 444 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque. In terms of speed, it can reach a maximum speed of 130 mph, and it has an eight-speed automatic transmission. Moreover, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just less than 4½ seconds.

1. Tesla Model S

Given that Efron has a love for nature, The Greatest Showman actor reportedly loves to use the Tesla Model S. For this modern-day vehicle, the Critics Choice Award-winning actor paid around $89,990.

The Tesla Model S features a modern look combined with some advanced technology to match. But more importantly, it should help Efron to reduce his carbon footprint, probably the main motivator to convince him to get one for himself.

The Tesla Model S is powered by a dual electric motor. This allows it to produce 1,020 horsepower. Furthermore, it is equipped with only a one speed direct drive transmission, and the Tesla Model S can attain a maximum speed of 200 mph. In terms of acceleration, this futuristic electric car can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a hair less than two seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Zac Efron's incredible $273K car collection.