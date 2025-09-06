Jose Bautista produced one of the most iconic memories in Toronto Blue Jays history during the 2015 MLB playoffs. During the American League Division series, Bautista stepped to the plate in Game 5 of a 3-3 contest in the 7th inning. With runners on first and third a 1-1 count, Bautista unleashed on a fastball for a massive home run. After driving the ball deep into the Toronto night to give the Blue Jays a 6-3 lead, Bautista gave the MLB world one of the best bat-flips of all-time. 10 years later, country singer Morgan Wallen attempted to re-create the moment.

Wallen often has athletes and/or celebrities walk out with him before concerts. In a lot of ways, it is reminiscent of an MLB player walking to the plate with their walk-up music blaring in the background. Wallen grew up playing baseball, so it isn't a surprise to learn that he is aware of Bautista's bat-flip. Before his recent concert at Rogers Centre in Toronto, the country artist walked out with Bautista — who is now retired — alongside him.

So, how did Morgan Wallen do in his effort to imitate the viral moment from 2015?

(Videos via the Blue Jays and Gate 14 Podcast)

7 years ago today, @JoeyBats19 unleashed the Bat Flip heard 'round the world! pic.twitter.com/PRpVfBgjEM — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 14, 2022

Morgan Wallen does the Jose Bautista bat flip 🎥 JohnnyIPro pic.twitter.com/RELOq95Jby — Gate 14 Podcast (@Gate14Pod) September 6, 2025

Article Continues Below

In addition to having star athletes join him at concerts, Wallen is no stranger to wearing baseball jerseys during his shows. If you enjoy sports and country music, the “I'm The Problem” singer may be the perfect artist for you.

Meanwhile, having Jose Bautista at the concert surely electrified the fans. However, Morgan Wallen did more for Toronto than simply re-create Bautista's memorable moment.

According to Jays Care Foundation, Wallen's foundation donated 1,500 gloves to help youth in the Jays Care's RBI program play baseball next year. Additionally, Wallen honored the late Roy Halladay — a Blue Jays legendary pitcher and MLB Hall of Famer — by wearing his jersey during one of his two shows in Toronto. Wallen's decision to wear the jersey led to a response from current Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman.

“Mad respect to @MorganWallen for wearing a Roy Halladay jersey for his concert in Rogers Centre! Real recognize real!” Gausman wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Overall, it seems Morgan Wallen captivated the fans in Toronto with his musical performance and all-around actions.