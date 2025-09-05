Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, is going viral after she allegedly reposted and then deleted a post about Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs star just proposed to the pop star last month, and according to Page Six, the mom of two did a quick repost and delete of comedian Leanne Morgan’s Instagram video saying that Swift's “uterus aching” and that she wants to “breed” with her fiancé.

“Her uterus is aching, and she wants a baby. She wants a baby, and it's time. It's time for her to want a baby and she wants to breed with that big old Kelce boy,” Morgan said in the video.

One fan came to Donna's defense and said that she simply made a mistake.

“Let’s… not do this as a fandom. It’s literally not there anymore. We’re talking about a grown woman, she must’ve tapped the wrong button and accepted the collab by mistake,” the fan wrote.

However, others were not letting Donna off so easily.

“Its 2025, can we move on from forcing archaic mindset on women,” one Reddit user wrote.

“This is disgusting to repost something like that about her future daughter in law,” another Reddit user commented noting that the collab post has been deleted.

Donna Kelce reacts to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift engagement

Regardless of what others might think of how Donna feels about their relationship, the mom of two shared her reaction to the engagement by changing her cover photo on Facebook to two throwback photos of the pair.

Travis also raved about how similar he finds his mom and his now-fiancée in a recent interview with GQ.

“Their kindness, their genuineness, their ability to say hello to everyone in the room,” Kelce said. “Their ability to show love and support no matter what. And on top of that, their work ethic. I saw my mother reach goals that she had set for herself, go from being a teller to working all the way up in the KeyBank building.”

Kelce and Swift announced their engagement on Aug. 26 in a joint Instagram post.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the post read.