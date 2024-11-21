Zendaya has an amazing car collection. Zendaya is a rising actress, having starred in several productions, including The Greatest Showman; MCU's Spider-Man movies, including Spider-Man 4; and TV series Euphoria. She successfully transformed from Disney actress into a Hollywood star. Zendaya is a two-time Primetime Emmy Award winning actress.

Given Zendaya's popularity, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Zendaya's amazing $616K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Zendaya has a net worth of around $30 million. With a successful acting career, the Primetime Emmy Award-winning actress splurged on a handful of cars, as per sources.

8. Mini Cooper S

The cheapest car in Zendaya's car collection is a Mini Cooper S, which is valued at around $27,750. While it's the cheapest car in Zendaya's garage, it's also the smallest.

The Mini Cooper S is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged Inline-4 engine. This allows it to produce 189 horsepower and 207 lb-ft of torque. With a six-speed manual transmission, the Mini Cooper S can reach a maximum speed of 143 mph. It only requires a little more than six seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph with ease.

7. Audi A4

Next up on this list is Zendaya's Audi A4, which cost The Greatest Showman actress around $39,300. The A4 is a luxury sedan that allows Zendaya to drive with style.

The A4 derives its power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged Inline-4 engine. This allows it to produce 248 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. It has a seven-speed DCT transmission, and the Audi A4 can attain a top speed of 155 mph. In terms of acceleration, it only needs a little over five seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

6. Lexus RC 350

Zendaya is a fan of Lexus cars. The first on this list that she owns is the Lexus RC 350, which made the two-time Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actress pay around $45,500. The RC 350 is an instant head turner.

The RC 350 operates on a 3.5-liter V6 engine. This allows it to produce 311 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. It relies on an eight-speed automatic transmission, and it can speed up to 143 mph. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in less than six seconds.

5. Lexus GS 350

The second Lexus car in Zendaya's collection is the Lexus GS 350, which is priced at $51,065. The GS 350 is a bit more spacious compared to the RC 350, given that the former is a luxury sedan.

The GS 350 sources its power from a 3.5-liter V6 engine. This allows it to produce 311 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, it relies on an eight-speed automatic transmission, and it can drive as fast as 130 mph. On the other hand, it can easily accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just less than six seconds.

4. Mercedes-Benz E Class

Speaking of luxury sedans, Zendaya is also an owner of a Mercedes-Benz E Class. Sold in the market for $64,500, the E Class is an icon of luxury, especially with its lavish interior that should treat any owner like royalty.

The E Class produces 362 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 3.0-liter turbocharged Inline-6 powertrain. It's capable of reaching a top speed of 130 mph, and it has a nine-speed automatic transmission. Furthermore, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in just less than five seconds.

3. Cadillac Escalade

While Zendaya is a huge fan of luxury sedans, she also joined her Hollywood peers to become an owner of the luxurious SUV, the Cadillac Escalade. The full-size's SUV's main attraction is its lavish interior, providing the utmost comfort for any Hollywood A-lister.

The Escalade is built with a 6.2-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. It has a 10-speed automatic transmission, and the premium SUV can peak at 112 mph. Moreover, it takes only six seconds to go from a standstill position to 60 mph.

2. Audi RS7

The second Audi in Zendaya's collection comes in the form of the Audi RS7. For this coveted car, Zendaya took out $118,550 from her pockets. The RS7 features a sporty look that's easily an eye-catcher.

The RS7 gets its power from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. It produces 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just three seconds. Moreover, it can go as fast as 155 mph, and it has an eight-speed automatic transmission.

1. Land Rover Range Rover SV Autobiography

Retailing in the market for $184,105, the most expensive car in Zendaya's collection is the Land Rover Range Rover SV Autobiography. The Range Rover SV Autobiography is a staple among Hollywood celebrities.

Deriving its power from a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine, the Range Rover SV Autobiography produces 510 horsepower and 461 lb-ft of torque. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Land Rover Range Rover SV Autobiography can go as fast as 155 mph. It can move from standstill position to 60 mph in under five seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Zendaya's amazing $616K car collection.