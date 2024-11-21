ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with Vanderbilt-LSU predictions and a pick. Find out how to watch Vanderbilt-LSU.

This SEC game on Saturday night isn't as big as the Alabama-Oklahoma or Texas A&M-Auburn games in the conference, but it's a really interesting game from a pure betting standpoint.

Vanderbilt is coming off an off week. The Commodores were really worn down in recent weeks after all the good work they did in the month of October to clinch bowl eligibility. Vanderbilt did some heavy lifting in wins on the road against Kentucky and Auburn, following its signature win of the season against Alabama. Vanderbilt had a chance to win eight or even nine games, but then the Dores got hit hard by South Carolina and their offense fell flat. Vanderbilt's offensive line has really struggled. Accordingly, quarterback Diego Pavia — the electric star who has elevated VU this season — has not been able to produce the same way he did earlier in the season. Will a week off be the cure for Pavia and this Vanderbilt offensive line? It's a highly intriguing question. Will Vanderbilt be refreshed in this game, or will recent offensive woes carry into this weekend? Also, will Vanderbilt be looking ahead to the rivalry game against Tennessee, the game which means more to Vanderbilt than any other game it plays every year?

On the other side, we have LSU. The Tigers statistically outperformed Florida last week. More yards, more plays, more third-down conversions, more time of possessions, LSU had so many boxes checked in its game in Gainesville. Yet, the Tigers didn't translate that statistical performance into the most important statistic of all: more points. The Tigers just didn't finish drives. They didn't make the most important plays. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has endured a frustrating season for the Tigers, and this might have been his most frustrating game of all. He converted a lot of third downs but couldn't hit the splash plays or the most defining plays of LSU's various failed possessions.

In terms of the betting calculus attached to this game, we all have to ask ourselves if LSU has any fire left in the belly, and if coach Brian Kelly can motivate his players for a late-season game versus Vanderbilt with the Tigers heading to a third-tier bowl game. When you consider the betting lines for the game below, you have a ton of variables to sort through, and you need to make some choices about which variables are more likely to carry the weight of this contest.

Vanderbilt-LSU Last Game – Matchup History

The last time these two teams met was in 2020. LSU won, 41-7.

Overall Series: LSU leads the all-time series, 24-7-1.

Here are the Vanderbilt-LSU College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Vanderbilt-LSU Odds

Vanderbilt: +7.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +220

LSU: -7.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -275

Over: 53.5 (-110)

Under: 53.5 (-110)

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs LSU

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET/4:45 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why Vanderbilt Could Cover The Spread/Win

The week off is exactly what Vanderbilt needed. This team was exhausted. Now it will be refreshed, and you will see this offense come to life again after basically a month of difficult outings. That will be enough to cover the spread.

Why LSU Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers aren't an especially good team, but Vanderbilt has fallen flat on offense in recent weeks. LSU just has to avoid a defensive collapse. The offense is bound to finish drives better than it did versus Florida.

Final Vanderbilt-LSU Prediction & Pick

There is a lot for a bettor to consider here, and we're not sure which factors will become the defining ones. We think you should stay away, though a live-play option might emerge midway through.

Final Vanderbilt-LSU Prediction & Pick: LSU -7.5