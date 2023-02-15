Despite suffering an ankle injury in the middle of the game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes guided the Kansas City Chiefs to victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57. On Sunday, Mahomes not only won his second Super Bowl. Keep in mind that he also did it with one of the gutsiest performances of his career. For this effort, the Chiefs’ 38-35 victory over the Eagles earned Mahomes his second Super Bowl MVP award. Here we’ll look at why Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl 57 performance against the Eagles after an injury is his gutsiest ever.

Recall that Mahomes reinjured his high-ankle sprain during a tackle by Eagles linebacker TJ Edwards. This caused him to limp to the sideline. During halftime, he jogged back to the locker room without a significant limp. After being evaluated by trainers, he returned to the game to finish the first half and start the second half. Take note that he has been trying to play through a lot of pain and injury throughout the playoffs. This is not the first time Mahomes has injured his right ankle, too. He first suffered the injury during a playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Jan. 21. However, he still helped the Chiefs win.

Looking back at that initial ankle injury, remember that it had been a major concern before the AFC championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Patrick Mahomes still played and made a critical 5-yard run that helped the Chiefs reach the Super Bowl.

In Super Bowl 57, the Eagles had a 24-14 halftime lead, and it seemed unlikely that Mahomes would be able to do anything with his injured ankle. Remember that he had thrown for just 89 yards in the first half. However, Mahomes proved his ability to perform under pressure once again. He led a stirring comeback in the second half despite his injury.

The Chiefs had four possessions in the second half and scored on each one. That’s a first in Mahomes’ 94 career starts. Again, he bucked his injured ankle and had a near-perfect second half. He threw for 126 total yards and two touchdowns with a 13-of-14 completion rate. He delivered every time the team needed a big play. This included a touchdown pass on a third-down play in the fourth quarter.

By the end of the game, Patrick Mahomes completed 21-of-27 passes for 226 total yards and three touchdowns. Despite not having eye-popping numbers, Mahomes was in complete control and made clutch plays throughout the Super Bowl. Not surprisingly, he lifted the Super Bowl MVP trophy again.

Given that, despite being just 27 years old, he’s already making a case for being one of the best quarterbacks of all time. He has even surpassed some of the accomplishments of Tom Brady, who is often considered the greatest. What Mahomes is doing is truly remarkable. In fact, a number of Hall of Fame quarterbacks have never done what he has already done at so young an age.

let’s jog our memory a bit. Remember that after Brady’s record-setting seventh Super Bowl win, it seemed impossible for anyone to match his career. Right now, however, Patrick Mahomes looks like he will be the exception. Fans were fortunate to witness 23 years of Brady’s career, and now, they are being spoiled once again with Mahomes. The Patriots dynasty has come to an end, and the Chiefs are ready to take their place. Yes, that’s even if Mahomes himself won’t admit it. Although he still has a long career ahead of him, Mahomes is already on track for a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His extremely gutsy performance in Super Bowl 57 puts that beyond any doubt.