Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce finally made his 2023 NFL season debut on Sunday, as he helped his team get past the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road, 17-9. The Chiefs severely missed his services in Week 1 when their receivers were frustratingly ineffective downfield. Against the Jaguars, Kelce was able to make his presence felt, though, he was far from happy about his overall performance.

“There was no doubt in my mind,” Kelce said about his status heading into the Jaguars game (h/t Jared Sapp of Arrowhead Pride). “I was out there flying around. I wish I could have helped my team out a little bit more than I did — but we came out of Jacksonville with a win.”

Kelce finished the game with only 26 receiving yards on four catches, but he had a touchdown score and also led the Chiefs with nine targets. He is still clearly a chief weapon for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whose job would have been so much easier in Week 1 if Kelce had been around in the home game versus the Detroit Lions.

Kelce was ruled out of the season opener because of a knee injury he suffered so close to Week 1. Fortunately for the Chiefs, Travis Kelce needed only to miss a game before getting back to action. Kelce will look to be of bigger help to Kansas City's passing attack this coming Sunday when the Chiefs welcome Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears at home.

The 33-year-old Kelce has recorded no fewer than 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last seven seasons.