The Kansas City Chiefs concluded a winless preseason on Thursday night with a 34-21 loss to the Chicago Bears in front of subdued Arrowhead Stadium crowd that you could feel was just counting down the minutes until the two-time defending Super Bowl champs finally get open up the regular season against the Baltimore Ravens.

Aside from the moments on the field that will go a long way in determining who fills out both the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears' 53-man rosters, the highlight of the game was a cutaway from Chiefs head coach Andy Reid to the crowd, where the camera found, well, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Over the last ten years especially, Andy Reid has become one of the most beloved figures in the NFL. Whether it's his everyman attitude, his Kool-Aid Man looks, or his brilliance at scheming up a gameplan for a football game, there might not be a single person in the league with a higher approval rating than Big Red.

But let's just get something straight here… dressing up as Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is easy. Chiefs polo, Chiefs hat, a play call sheet, and a big mustache is all you need. What I'm looking for is someone to go above and beyond at some point this season. If fans are really interested in playing dress-up in Kansas City, then what I suggest is that an adult Chiefs fan and his young son dress up as Andy Reid and a little boy competing in the 1971 Punt, Pass and Kick contest.

I can say with complete confidence that this would be the greatest moment in the history of crowd cutaways.