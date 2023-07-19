Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was interviewed ahead of next week's training camp, and he had a savage response to a reporter's question about his time off.

“Listen, I take my work with me, and I spend a couple hours a day working on things on that time off,” Reid began his answer.

He then concluded his response with an epic retort, making it known he is doing the most while other teams are relaxing.

“I enjoy doing that… some people read novels, I look at plays.”

Andy Reid has always been a quirky interviewee, often making comments about cheeseburgers and other hilarious topics after big moments of triumph.

Mahomes was quick to share the video of the answer on Twitter, adding several goat emoji's in reference to Reid's dedication and work ethic to study plays during his few off weeks.

Reid has been the mastermind behind the Chiefs run of dominance, obviously aided by Mahomes and his incredible talent. The tandem has been responsible for the top ranked total offense in three of the last five seasons, and don't look to be stopping anytime soon.

The Chiefs will be looking to defend their title in 2023, with Mahomes in search of his third championship in five years. They currently lead the pack with the best odds for a repeat, at +600. They are closely followed by the Super Bowl loser Philadelphia Eagles, who will be seeking revenge for their heartbreaking loss to KC.