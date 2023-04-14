Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

After another Super Bowl victory, the Kansas City Chiefs enter the 2023 NFL Draft looking to maintain their postseason success. Whoever the Chiefs come away with, Andy Reid seems pretty confident in the team’s strategy.

General manager Brett Veach will spearhead Kansas City’s draft decisions. He has been the Chiefs GM since 2017. Reid has seen how much success the team has had with Veach leading the way. He expects similar results in the 2023 NFL Draft from Veach, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic.

“You’re only as good as your last draft pick,” Reid said of Veach. “Is every pick going to be a starter? No, that’s not what’s going to happen. But he’s going to be pretty accurate with things when he brings guys in. That’s how we feel as a coaching staff.”

With Reid and Veach, Kansas City has won Super Bowls in 2020 and 2023. Many of the Chiefs’ best players have been home grown through the NFL Draft. Patrick Mahomes was their first-round pick in 2017. L’Jarius Sneed came in the fourth-round in 2020. Standout RB Isiah Pachecho was a seventh-round pick in last year’s draft.

There have certainly been some busts throughout the years. However, Kansas City has hit early, in the middle and in the later stages of the NFL Draft. Andy Reid knows how good the Chiefs can be. Veach’s job is to add some extra firepower to Kansas City’s already potent roster. With a strong NFL Draft, the Chiefs will be gearing up for another Super Bowl run this upcoming season.