The Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, which moved them to 4-0 in the 2024 season, was overshadowed by the potential season-ending injury to wideout Rashee Rice. The concern is that Rice may have suffered a torn ACL, a major blow to Kansas City's Super Bowl defense.

No official diagnosis has been released, but the outlook isn't promising. In the meantime, Kansas City may consider adding reinforcements to bolster its receiving corps.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, acquiring help in the wake of Rice's injury is on the radar of Chiefs GM Brett Veach as he explained today on NFL GameDay Kickoff.

“If you know the Kansas City Chiefs, you know general manager Brett Veach, it's at least in consideration,” he said. “They've done it before. Remember, a couple of years back, they traded with the Giants to acquire Kadarius Toney; he made a couple of big plays to help them win the Super Bowl.”

“They consider everything, I wouldn't be surprised if they did in fact consider a potential trade,” he continued. “I would also mention as I did before, Hollywood Brown could be back for the playoffs. That would help Juju Smith-Schuster, already on their roster. But they're going to go out and look at some veterans.”

Rappoport floated Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins as a potential fit with the Chiefs, especially if the winless Titans continue to struggle.

“Here is an interesting name to watch, DeAndre Hopkins, playing tonight for the Tennessee Titans,” he said. “As of now, they're still winless. If he continues to impress tonight and if the Titans continue team-wise to go the wrong way, you'd wonder if that'd be something they'd consider.

They're going to turn over everything they possibly can to try and improve their team – I'm just saying that'd be one name to keep an eye on.”

Rapoport then suggested that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper could be a cost-effective option for the Chiefs. He also mentioned Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Christian Kirk as another possibility, though noted that Kirk would likely come at a higher price.

Amari would make sense, he's cheap. A small base salary. Christian Kirk, not sure about that one. But those are a couple of names.”

The Chiefs next take the field on their home turf against the visiting New Orleans Saints on October 7.

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice could have a season-ending injury

While the Chiefs continue to run tests on Rice's injury, the fear is that he could be lost for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

However, NFL Insider Adam Schefter stopped short of confirming an ACL tear and instead provided a small glimmer of optimism, via Sports Illustrated.

Again, it's going to be a bad knee injury, but they're hoping that it's not as bad as they feared. He's still going through the testing.”

Rice entered Sunday's matchup against the Chargers as the Chiefs' receiving leader with 24 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns.