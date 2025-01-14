Taylor Swift will be at Arrowhead Stadium come Saturday, Jan. 18, to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs in their first playoff game, Travis Kelce confirms in a new interview. The Chiefs tight end — and Swift's boyfriend — was a guest on Pat McAfee's eponymous show.

“Is there going to be an aura in that place, a little bit extra? You know what we're talking about,” host Pat McAfee asked Kelce about Swift's possible appearance at the playoff game.

“Oh yeah, you know it, baby,” Kelce responded. “It's playoff football, man.”

McAfee noted that sports betters count on Swift to appear at Chiefs games since she has a high percentage rate of the team winning when she attended the games. So far, Swift has attended 20 games, and out of those only three games the Chiefs have lost. The last match that Swift attended was on Dec. 21 when the Chiefs played the Houston Texans.

“Hey, is she undefeated?” he asked Kelce. “She rolls into that stadium, I just want to let you know what live bettors do. They see her walk into that stadium and immediately open the phone, like, ‘Yup, Chiefs are about to win.' That is just literally the feel.”

Travis Kelce Hints At New Taylor Swift New Music

Later in the interview, McAfee asked Kelce if he'd heard any of her new music since it's been rumored that she will drop another album this year. Swift dropped her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, last April. The project is now up for six Grammys this award season.

“I've listened to all the albums, I've heard about them all,” McAfee said, praising Kelce for treating Swift right since her previous records are about relationships going wrong. “I appreciate you, dude. I also think there's one coming where it's going to be great, like, a guy good thing. Like, that'll be great, in my house.”

While a rumored project is in the works, Kelce didn't confirm that there is new music on the way but instead noted that he will continue to support her music endeavors.

“You know I can't say, you know I can't say…any of that,” Kelce said. “I hear music everywhere.”

“I'll never chime in, but you already know I'm here to support it, I'm here to see where it can go, you know what I mean,” the athlete said.

The Chiefs and the Texans face off on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 4:30 p.m. ET.