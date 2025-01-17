Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce has turned her into a major influence on the Kansas City Chiefs, significantly broadening the team’s fan base. Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt, credited Swift with growing the franchise’s reach by an estimated 30 to 40 percent since the pair went public in September 2023, Outkick reports.

“She’s incredible, as the whole world knows,” Gracie said in an interview, highlighting Taylor’s intelligence and warmth. According to the 25-year-old heiress, having the global pop icon as part of the Chiefs’ community still feels surreal. Yet, Taylor’s presence has brought undeniable benefits to the team, with her massive fan base merging with Chiefs Kingdom.

Gracie, who celebrated Taylor’s birthday in December with a heartfelt social media tribute, noted the unique energy Swift has added to their world. Sharing photos from past meet-and-greets with the singer, Hunt praised Taylor’s talent and character, calling her the perfect choice for Time Magazine’s Person of the Year.

Taylor, Travis, and the NFL Spotlight

Taylor’s consistent appearances at Chiefs games have amplified the team’s profile, both on and off the field. Her presence has thrilled network executives and the NFL, who enjoy the spike in viewership whenever she’s spotted cheering for the Chiefs. However, the heightened attention has also sparked criticism, with some fans speculating that her popularity influences favorable decisions for the team.

Despite the chatter, Taylor remains unfazed. In December 2023, she reflected on her public relationship with Kelce, emphasizing mutual support. “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves,” she told Time.

The Chiefs are thriving, not just because of their on-field success but also due to the Taylor Swift phenomenon. Whether it’s her star power or her unwavering support for Kelce, Taylor has undeniably changed the game for Kansas City.