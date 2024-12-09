The Kansas City Chiefs slipped past the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night with a 19-17 victory. The Chiefs clinched their ninth straight AFC West title with the win and improved to 12-1 on the season. Kansas City’s defense played fairly well, shutting out the Chargers in the first half before allowing a couple touchdowns in the third quarter. However, as expected, the Chiefs will be adding a defensive weapon in time for a postseason run.

On Monday the Chiefs announced they had signed cornerback Steven Nelson to the practice squad, via the team’s official account on X. Nelson was drafted by Kansas City in 2015 and spent the first four seasons of his career with the Chiefs, per Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz.

Nelson last played for the Houston Texans, helping the team reach the Divisional round of the playoffs for the 2023 season. But Nelson announced his retirement from the NFL prior to the start of 2024.

The 10th-year veteran had one of the better seasons of his career with Houston in 2023, totaling 63 tackles, four interceptions and 12 pass breakups. Nelson even made a mark in the playoffs, helping the Texans advance past the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card round. The veteran defensive back picked off Joe Flacco and returned the interception 82-yards for a touchdown.

The Chiefs are hoping that the 31-year-old corner can have a similar impact on their defense as Kansas City gears up for a three-peat as champions. While the team has already locked up its division and is tied with the Detroit Lions for the best record in football, there are certainly issues the Chiefs can’t afford to ignore.

Kansas City improved to 12-1 with Sunday night’s win. But 10 of those 12 wins have come by just one score. And although the Chiefs have the most wins in the NFL, their +56 point differential is just 11th best in the league – and third best in their own division.

The team is a handful of plays away from being in a dogfight with the Chargers and the Denver Broncos for AFC West supremacy. But Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift and company keep finding ways to get it done. And they deserve full credit for their record. While the current Chiefs’ team may not be as talented as in years past, they’re consistently finding ways to win close games.

The addition of Nelson should help shore up a porous pass defense that ranks just 23rd in the league. If Nelson’s 2023 season is an accurate depiction of the player the Chiefs are getting, he’s easily the team’s best cornerback, statistically speaking.

Nelson was signed to the practice squad so he can learn the defense before taking the field for the team. The Chiefs are in no hurry to rush him into action with a two-game lead over the Buffalo Bills for the AFC’s top seed.