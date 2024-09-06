Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback just made history in the very first game of the 2024 NFL season. Against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night, Mahomes set a new Kansas City franchise record for most career passing yards, passing Chiefs legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Len Dawson, who had 28,507 air yards during his time with the team.

Former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith then sent a congratulatory message to Mahomes.

“What you've done for this team, this city, and everyone who's ever worn a Chiefs jersey is nothing short of incredible,” Smith said in a video posted by Kansas City's official X (formerly Twitter account) account.

“You make us all proud both on and off the field. From the very beginning, we all knew you were going to take this franchise to new heights, and that's exactly what you've done. Keep doing what you're doing, man. I'm so proud and beyond happy for everything that you've accomplished. Congrats, and here's to many more records.”

Smith knows Mahomes well, as the two quarterbacks played together for a season in 2017 — Mahomes' first year in the NFL. That season, Smith played and started in 15 games, while racking up 4,042 passing yards and 26 touchdowns against five interceptions. Mahomes, on the other hand, served as Smith's backup, seeing action in just a game. It did not take long after that before Mahomes successfully took over the Chiefs' starting quarterback role, while also becoming one of the greatest players in the history of the sport.

Smith was traded in January of 2018 by the Chiefs to the Washington Redskins, leaving Mahomes with the QB1 role in Kansas City. The rest, they say, is history, with Kansas City winning three Super Bowls since.

Mahomes finally surpassed Dawson for the record in the second quarter of the Ravens game when he connected with tight end Travis Kelce (of course) for a big gain despite being forced out of the pocket by Baltimore's stop unit.

Mahomes can further add to his passing yards total in Week 2 when the Chiefs play another home game against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.