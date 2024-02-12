Right on the money.

Two days before Super Bowl 58, Lubbock sports anchor Stan Smith of KLBK was asked for his Super Bowl 58 score predictions. Of course, he picked the Kansas City Chiefs to win since Mahomes played for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. No biggie. But wait, he actually predicted the correct score of 25-22 in favor of Kansas City, and he's achieved social media viral fame because of it.

After the game, Smith seemed to pat himself on the back for his accurate Chiefs-49ers prediction.

“Friday night, @_mattstell asked me to predict the score of the Super Bowl. Without really thinking, I said 25-22 Kansas City, admitting it was unusual. Do I have the script?” tweeted Smith.

Smith's prediction looked as though it wouldn't hit but the game went to overtime. That's when the stars truly started to align for Smith. After Jake Moody put the 49ers ahead with a field goal during the first possession in OT, Patrick Mahomes drove the Chiefs down the field and found wide receiver Mecole Hardman for the game-winning score that was all Smith needed to have a story to tell for the rest of his life.

The 25-22 final score prediction for the Super Bowl is a bit odd for a football game, but sometimes it's the like that hits the mark, and Smith's crystal ball simply churned out the correct outcome. It will be interesting to hear him predict another NFL game for the 2024 season. One thing is for sure, people will have more interest in hearing his prediction for Super Bowl 59.