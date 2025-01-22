The Kansas City Chiefs are currently gearing up for an AFC Championship Game showdown vs Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, with the right to go to the Super Bowl on the line. The Chiefs got to this point with a relatively easy home win over the Houston Texans in the divisional round, a game in which the Kansas City defense was dominant.

The Chiefs' offense has dealt with a slew of injuries this year, including to wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who hasn't played since a late November win over the Las Vegas Raiders due to a knee injury. Recently, the team got a rough update on his status for the rest of the season, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

“#Chiefs coach Andy Reid tells reporters that WR Mecole Hardman, who was attempting to return off IR after a knee injury, will remain there and won't play again this season,” reported Rapoport.

Hardman was the player who scored the game-winning touchdown for the Chiefs in overtime to seal last year's Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers on a short pass from Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs will also be playing without wide receiver Rashee Rice, who has been out of the lineup since being unintentionally injured in a collision with Mahomes in an early season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In their absence, Travis Kelce stepped up on Saturday against the Texans, putting together his first 100+ yard game of the season and carrying the Chiefs' offense for large stretches of the game, inexplicably finding himself wide open at times against the Houston defense.

The Chiefs will certainly need more where that came from to knock off the Bills once again.

In any case, the Bills and Chiefs are slated to kick off at 6:30 PM ET from Arrowhead Stadium.