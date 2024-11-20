The Kansas City Chiefs lost their first game of the season in Week 11, but they could be getting a boost this Sunday on both sides of the ball.

Last week, the team opened the practice windows for running back Isiah Pacheco and defensive end Charles Omenihu. Head coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that both players have a chance at suiting up against the Carolina Panthers.

Via Pro Football Talk:

“[K]ind of go through the practice, see where we’re at this week, and go from there,” Reid said. “We’ll just have to see. Day-by-day type thing.”

Pacheco fractured his fibula early in the campaign, while Omenihu tore his ACL in the playoffs last season. Pacheco was averaging 4.0 yards per carry before the injury. Reid revealed Pacheco has been antsy to return but KC is playing it cautious:

“Yeah, listen, he’s a spark plug, now, emotionally. He’s something that way,” Reid said. “He’s worked his tail off to get to the point that he’s at now. So, we’ve got to keep an eye on him that way. He would’ve played three weeks ago if he had his choice. But that’s sometimes how it goes.

“I appreciate that, though, that mentality — that’s what’s helped him get to this point.”

The Chiefs' run game could use another weapon. They're just 23rd in the NFL in rushing yards, with Kareem Hunt shouldering most of the workload. He's averaging 3.7 yards per carry for 509 total yards and five touchdowns. Reid has no doubt that Pacheco will be incorporated nicely within the offense again:

“Both of them are good players, so we’ll find a way to get both of them in if and when that takes place,” Reid said. “But, that’s a good problem to have.”

As for Omenihu, he's a quality pass rusher who will improve the Chiefs' defense even more. Omenihu had seven sacks last season in 11 games.

KC will be looking to improve to 10-1 this weekend.