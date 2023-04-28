Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft concluded with the host Kansas City Chiefs (the Super Bowl champions) turning in their draft card. They ended up selecting Kansas State EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, adding a dynamic defensive player to their roster. However, head coach Andy Reid revealed that the Chiefs seriously contemplated trading the pick altogether, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic.

‘Andy Reid confirms that the Chiefs did consider trading down, but they felt selecting Felix Anudike-Uzomah was the best move.’

With a ton of big names on the board, including CB Joey Porter Jr. and QB Will Levis, among others, it sure made sense for the Chiefs to consider trading back. Then again, they couldn’t pass on selecting Anudike-Uzomah, who has a ton of talent and will be a huge addition to this Kansas City defense.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The first round had a flurry of trades, including the Arizona Cardinals trading down from No. 3 to No. 12 just to trade right back up to No. 6. Nonetheless, the Chiefs stayed put and selected Anudike-Uzomah, who finished his career with 20.5 sacks with the Wildcats. He had 11 sacks in 2021 and 8.5 in 2022 while playing 26 games across those seasons.

There is a lot to like about Aundike-Uzomah if you’re a Chiefs fan, although being able to trade down and accumulate some draft capital wasn’t a bad idea at all. Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft begins on Friday night, and there is already some rumors swirling as teams consider moving up to take one of the players still remaining from Day One.