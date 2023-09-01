For the Kansas City Chiefs, the biggest question mark heading into Week 1 is the status of star defensive tackle Chris Jones. As Jones waits for a long-term extension, Travis Kelce did his best to woo the DT back to the Chiefs.

Jones is currently in the final year of his contract before hitting free agency in 2024. With the Chiefs unwilling to offer up the extension he desires, Jones decided to skip out on offseason practices. But as Week 1 looms closer, Kelce knows how important Jones is to the Chiefs' success, via the New Heights podcast.

“He's the best defensive player in the league right now. He's deserving of all the money in the world,” Kelce said. “Chris, I love you, please come back. Now.”

“Chris can you please come back” You're really scaring me,” Kelce continued. “I really want to get another Super Bowl ring with you, brother. This is me bargaining you to just come back and play football for the Chiefs. Please, we need you. We need you bad.”

Jones is currently slated to make almost $20 million in the final year of his contract. However, Jones is looking for a bit more security and a bit of a bump after his recently play. His play has certainly warranted an extension, as Jones has been a Pro Bowler the past four years and was named All-Pro in 2022.

Travis Kelce knows that if the Chiefs want to defend their Super Bowl title, Chris Jones would be a massive difference maker. While Kelce can't offer the contract for him, the tight end is hopeful Jones and the Chiefs can come to terms on an agreement sooner rather than later.