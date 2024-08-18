The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for a historic 2024 season. Kansas City can make NFL history if they win the Super Bowl, as they'd become the only team to accomplish that feat three years in a row. That pressure hasn't stopped Patrick Mahomes and friends from having a little fun during the preseason.

Patrick Mahomes played in yesterday's preseason loss to the Detroit Lions. He completed a daring behind-the-back pass to Travis Kelce during his final drive of the game late in the first quarter. It went for an eight-yard completion.

Mahomes has apparently been encouraged by Reid to try behind-the-back passes in practice. He even recently completed one to running back Isiah Pacheco.

Reid said he'll accept these trick throws from Mahomes as long as he completes the pass. He didn't say what his reaction would be to an incomplete pass or an interception.

“Got to think positive,” Reid told ESPN's Adam Teicher. Reid added he has never seen such a throw being completed in a game. “They do it in basketball every game, several times in every game. So it's not that big of a deal [going] behind the back.”

It will be interesting to see if Mahomes every attempts a behind-the-back pass during the regular season or playoffs. There are no consequences to throwing an interception in the preseason, but that all changes in September.

Chiefs fans should keep their eyes peeled for some kind of behind-the-back pass trick play. That feels very on brand for Kansas City.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce trolls Patrick Mahomes' ‘voice' during sideline interview

Travis Kelce kept the fun going on the sideline after the firs-team offense was pulled from yesterday's preseason game.

Kelce spoke with a sideline reporter who asked him about Mahomes' ridiculous behind-the-back pass. He took the opportunity to poke some fun at his friend and teammate.

“You know he's got the voice thing,” Kelce said before while mocking a bad Mahomes accent. “So he kinda mumbled out the play, I couldn't hear it. I was walking up to the line like trying to decipher what he was saying.”

Kelce was thrilled to give a blow-by-blow of what happened after the snap.

“Before I knew it, he snapped the ball and then I saw him out of my peripheral running toward the sideline. So I was trying to help my guy out! By the time I looked over there, he was already in mid-form like a photo on a sports card, throwing the ball to me,” Kelce said while gesturing behind his back. “So, I guess right place at the right time!”

Thankfully this behind-the-back pass play worked better than Kelce's impression of Mahomes.