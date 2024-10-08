While on the ManningCast, legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick rolled his eyes seeing Taylor Swift during the Kansas City Chiefs' latest game as she supported Travis Kelce.

Right before halftime of the Chiefs' game against the New Orleans Saints, Kelce and Co. were in the red zone. This was one instance where the broadcast cut to Swift, who was watching from one of the suites.

“Ugh,” Belichick said upon seeing her. “Big half for Kelce. Too big. Too big.”

He was seemingly indicating that the broadcast was showing her because of Kelce's success. In the game, he had a season-high nine catches for 70 yards and was an integral part of the offense. He assisted quarterback Patrick Mahomes in having one of his best games of the season, passing for 331 yards.

This comes shortly after Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Isabella, seemingly revealed his Taylor Swift fandom. He was donning an Eras Tour shirt in one of the pictures she posted.

Social media weighs in

Fans in the comments seemed to agree with him. “We do not care [about] Taylor Swift,” one fan wrote under the video posted by @_MLFootball on X, formerly Twitter. “Bill is growing on me. Lol,” another said.

A different fan responded, “Rare Belichick W…” A couple of other replies used the popular Wolf of Wall Street GIF where the boys are saying, “One of us!”

Of course, someone had to stick up for Swift. One fan tried to debunk the notion that he was sick of seeing her. “He wasn't talking about her, he's a huge fan of hers,” the response began, continuing, “By the way, he's been on the record about being a huge fan.”

Someone else took a shot at Belichick's dating history, saying Swift is “too old” for his liking. “Probably means she's too old since he's dating a 24-year-old.”

Taylor Swift and the guy on the Chiefs, Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift being shown during Kansas City Chiefs broadcasts supporting Travis Kelce is nothing new. They have been dating for over a year, and they have constantly supported each other in their ventures.

She first attended one of the Chiefs' games in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. They defeated the Chicago Bears 41-10 in a blowout victory in that game.

Throughout the rest of the 2023 NFL season, Swift attended 12 more games. She attended a total of 13 games throughout the regular and postseason, including their Super Bowl LVIII victory over the San Fransisco 49ers.

The game against the Saints marked her third game of the year. She previously attended the Chiefs' first two games against the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.

With her Eras Tour resuming shortly after the Chiefs bye week, it remains unclear how many more games Swift will attend. The Eras Tour has 18 final shows starting on October 18 in Miami, Florida.

She will perform shows in the United States and Canada through December 8. This will free her schedule once the tour concludes to attend some of Kelce and the Chiefs' biggest games as they will likely be vying for another Super Bowl.