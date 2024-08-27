Early into training camp, Kansas City Chiefs defensive end B.J. Thompson had a seizure during a special teams meeting and went into cardiac arrest. The Chiefs' medical staff worked quickly before an ambulance arrived and was in stable condition. Eventually, Thompson was released from the hospital, and now, there's an update on when he could return to the field. As part of the NFL's annual mandatory preseason roster cutdowns, Kansas City placed Thompson on the non-football illness (NFI) list.

While Thompson will miss at least the Chiefs' first four games, there is optimism he'll play this season. Kansas City will take every precaution with Thompson's recovery as he returns to the practice field and in-game action. Regardless, this is a positive step in Thompson's recovery, especially with how scary his situation was.

Thompson, who played his collegiate football at Baylor and Stephen F. Austin, was selected by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the NFL Draft last spring. He played in one game during his rookie campaign, logging several tackles. Once he returns to the field after being placed on the NFI list, Thompson can be a difference-maker for Kansas City as the Chiefs look to make NFL history.

Can the Chiefs accomplish the first-ever NFL three-peat?

If Kansas City has Patrick Mahomes under center, they will always be a legitimate threat to compete for Super Bowl championships. Once Tom Brady retired, Mahomes became the best quarterback in the NFL and is on a fast track to surpass Brady as the greatest of all time. Like Brady, Mahomes has a gift that few quarterbacks possess: He elevates any offensive weapon around him. Last season, Kansas City had a meager receiving crew, but Mahomes still made them elite, carrying the team to its second-straight Super Bowl win.

But, unlike Brady, Mahomes is going after something no other NFL player has accomplished: A three-peat. This upcoming season, the Chiefs are more or less running back the same squad but with a few minor additions. Those additions, like speedster Xavier Worthy, will make Kansas City even more challenging to defeat, making next season feel like a wrap even before it begins.

The journey for Mahomes and the Chiefs begins at home against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. If the Chiefs keep Mahomes upright and healthy, then the guarantee Mahomes made about Super Bowl LIX will come true and make the seemingly improbable possible.