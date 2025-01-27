It's back to the Super Bowl for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, who are now just a win away from becoming the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls. Kansas City booking a spot in Super Bowl 59 is another testament to the greatness of the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player, though, his journey back to the grandest stage of football includes people doubting his abilities amid a relatively subpar season.

Mahomes finished the 2024 NFL regular season with 3,928 passing yards — his fewest since becoming the Chiefs' regular QB starter in 2018. However, he had 26 passing touchdowns against only 11 picks for a 1.9 percent interception rate, higher than his 2.3 percent interception rate in 2023.

Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, seemingly took a shot at everyone who doubted and showed concerns for the former Texas Tech Red Raiders star during the 2024 season. In an Instagram Stories post following Kansas City's 32-29 win on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium versus the Buffalo Bills, Brittany said: “Thank you all for your concerns with 15 this season, See ya'll in New Orleans. She also punctuated the message with “his wife.”

Expand Tweet

Brittany has always been supportive of Patrick. She can always be seen cheering for her husband in person during Chiefs games, including in the AFC title game.

Against the Bills, Patrick showed why he's one of the best NFL playoff performers of all time with another solid outing in a high-pressure showdown. Patrick threw for 245 yards and a touchdown with zero picks on 18-of-26 pass completions versus Buffalo. In addition, Patrick rushed for two touchdowns, including one in the fourth quarter that gave Kansas City a seven-point following his successful two-point conversion pass to wide receiver Justin Watson.

So far in the 2024 NFL season's playoffs, Mahomes has 422 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions on a 66.7 percent completion rate through two games.

Apart from her “thank you for your concerns post,” Brittany also turned her attention to Bills fans following the AFC title game. Brittany called out Buffalo supporters behind a “Kermit the Frog” stunt that appeared to target the Chiefs star signal-caller.

Brittany will have more cheering to do for Patrick and the Chiefs, with Kansas City scheduled for a Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.