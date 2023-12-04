Chiefs safety Bryan Cook suffered a scary-looking injury in Week 13 against the Packers but the team got a little good news on Monday.

The Bryan Cook injury was the ugliest moment of the night in the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-19 Week 13 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. The second-year safety went out with a gruesome ankle injury that was so bad NBC declined to how the replay. However, on Monday morning, Cook and the team got a small sliver of good news.

“X-ray came back negative on #Chiefs safety Bryan Cook's ankle injury, per source,” ESPN’s senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler shared on Monday. “Will undergo more evaluation today but he did not break his ankle.”

While this is good news about the Bryan Cook injury, it doesn’t mean the Chiefs won’t be without one of their star defensive backs for a while. Further evaluation could reveal all sorts of damage to the ankle, especially after how bad the injury looked.

Cook, a 2022 second-round pick out of Cincinnati, has been excellent this season and is one of the big reasons the Chiefs defense has, frankly, carried them in 2023. The safety has started all 12 games for the team and has 42 tackles, two passes defended, an interception, and two fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a 59-yard touchdown in London against the Miami Dolphins.

Veteran safety Mike Edwards will likely replace Cook if he misses time.

The Cook injury is crucial for a Chiefs defense that needs to be better than ever after their Week 13 loss to the Packers. The unit still ranks third in the NFL in points allowed with just 208 against, but they also face a big test in Week 14 when the Buffalo Bills come to town following their bye week.