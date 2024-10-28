The Kansas City Chiefs have looked inevitable throughout the entire 2024 NFL season. Kansas City is trying to complete an NFL-first threepeat, winning three Super Bowls in a row. The Chiefs are 7-0 heading into Week 9, despite suffering several major injuries on offense. Kansas City made another trade on Monday to bolster their strength on defense.

Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu was thrilled to learn that his team traded for Josh Uche from the Patriots. Omenihu posted “welcome by boy !” on social media in reply to a different post that referenced Omenihu's eventual return to the lineup.

Omenihu suffered a torn ACL during the AFC Championship Game against the Ravens in January. The Chiefs have targeted a November return for Omenihu since the preseason. Therefore, the Chiefs will basically be getting two new players on the defensive line as reinforcements for the second half of the season.

This is the second trade the Chiefs have made recently to add talent ahead of this year's playoff run. The Chiefs traded for WR DeAndre Hopkins last Wednesday, giving them another reliable option in the passing game.

Kansas City targeted Hopkins because of their strong need for talent at wide receiver. Both Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice are on injured reserve, and veteran JuJu Smith-Schuster has missed a handful of games already this season.

By adding both Hopkins and Uche, the Chiefs should have all the pieces they need for another championship run this winter.

What are the Chiefs getting in Josh Uche?

So what exactly are the Chiefs getting in linebacker Josh Uche?

The Patriots drafted Josh Uche in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Uche was a designated pass rusher for the Patriots and should slide right in to fill a big need with the Chiefs.

Kansas City has struggled getting after the opposing QB despite having a star like Chris Jones and an innovative DC in Steve Spagnuolo. In fact, the Chiefs only have 15 sacks so far this season, which ranks T-23rd in the NFL.

Thankfully, Uche is a pass rushing specialist. Uche's best season came in 2022 when he logged 11.5 sacks. He will join an edge rusher rotation with George Karlaftis, Mike Danna, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, and Charles Omenihu. This should give Spagnuolo plenty of chess pieces to work with while he cooks up his patented exotic blitzes.

Next up for the Chiefs is a Week 9 matchup against the Buccaneers.