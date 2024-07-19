Abner Haynes, one of the earliest stars of the American Football League and a member of the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame, died Thursday at the age of 86, the team announced.

Haynes had an eight-year career in the AFL after getting drafted out of North Texas.

He was originally drafted by the Oakland Raiders, but his career began with the Dallas Texans. Haynes was a star running back in the league's first year with the Texans, winning Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year honors.

He led the AFL with 875 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns in 1960 and he also caught 55 passes for 576 yards and 3 touchdowns. Haynes was clearly one of the stars of head coach Hank Stram's team, and the innovative boss was happy to use him as a runner and receiver.

The running back followed with two more excellent seasons with the Texans, rushing for 841 yards in '61 and a 1,049 yards in '62.

He remained with the team as the Texans left Dallas for Kansas City in the 1963 season. Haynes struggled during the team's first season in Kansas City when he was held to 352 yards. He bounced back with a 697-yard season the following year for the Chiefs.

Haynes moved on to the Denver Broncos for two seasons and he closed out his career in the AFL in 1967 by splitting his time between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

AFL star helped Lamar Hunt establish the league

The AFL needed star players during the first few years of its existence to gain a foothold with the ticket-buying and television-watching fans, and Haynes was one of the league's first marketable players. Other stars in the AFL's early going included wideout Lance Alworth of the San Diego Chargers and George Blanda of the Houston Oilers (later to the Oakland Raiders).

Lamar Hunt, the AFL founder and the owner of the Texans/Chiefs, thought highly of Haynes and was appreciative of what he meant to the league. Clark Hunt, the son of Lamar Hunt and the current owner of the Chiefs, offered a tribute to Haynes.

“My family and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Chiefs Hall of Famer Abner Haynes,” Hunt said in a statement. “Abner was one of the first great stars of the Dallas Texans and the American Football League. In the league’s first season in 1960, Abner earned Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year honors, and more importantly, he earned the respect and admiration of his teammates and fans alike. In addition to his on-the-field prowess, Abner was a man of courage and leadership from a very young age. He remained involved in the community well after his playing days were over, and his legacy extends far beyond the gridiron.”

Haynes was inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame in 1991. He fought for Civil Rights and was also an advocate for Heroes of Football. That organization has provided opportunities for young people to play football.