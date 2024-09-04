The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for a third consecutive Super Bowl run, and team owner Clark Hunt is open to the idea of Taylor Swift bringing her football knowledge to head coach Andy Reid's offense this year. The Kansas City superfan, and star tight end Travis Kelce's girlfriend, has apparently “been drawing up plays,” Rich Eisen mentioned on Wednesday.

In Hunt's appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, the two discussed Swift and her importance to the team. There were previous inklings that she had been becoming a football mastermind, and Chiefs MVP Patrick Mahomes was the first to publicly acknowledge what she's brought to the fanbase, and display her genuine interest in the game. That said, it appears Hunt was already well aware of this.

“I’ve heard the rumor,” Hunt told Eisen.

“Actually Travis did say yesterday that her attention to detail that she has brought to her professional career, she is apparently bringing that attention to detail to make plays for #87 apparently in your offense,” Eisen added.

“I’m not surprised, when you’re as talented as she is, I wouldn’t put anything past her,” Hunt continued. “The good news is Andy is very open minded. He lets the players suggest plays throughout the season and they’ll work on them, and put them on the board. So I can see Andy being open to it.”

“So you as Chairman and CEO, you’re cool with this sort of thing,” Eisen jokingly asked.

“I am,” Hunt responded. “I will say that Andy is fond of saying that he has a 51% vote of what goes in the game plan. I know if she draws something up for us, it’s going to be great and Andy’s going to vet it.”

Whether Reid shares this vision will remain to be seen. That said, he's a coach who is no stranger to allowing creative ideas and strategies to be delivered to his work desk ahead of each matchup.

Taylor Swift's impact on the team has exploded.

Despite rumblings of a strategic break-up contract that Swift and Kelce are evidently planning — one that Kelce has denied and is most likely proved to be a hoax — there have been fans (both Swifties and Chiefs Kingdom) who are wondering if the pop star will be at the Week 1 home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Chiefs open up with a rematch of the 2023-24 AFC title on Thursday, September 5 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Swift is expected to be there in support of Kelce and the team, and will likely be shown on camera during some portion of the Super Bowl banner ceremony before kickoff.