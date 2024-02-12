Had overtime gone differently, the Chiefs could have ended up pulling off a wild move according to Chris Jones.

The Kansas City Chiefs won a thrilling contest in Super Bowl 58, with their 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers getting wrapped up in overtime. While this was the second Super Bowl ever that has ever needed to go to overtime, it was the first postseason game that featured the NFL's new overtime rules, and according to Chris Jones, they could have resulted in Kansas City making a shocking decision.

While the 49ers have come out and said they had no idea the overtime rules in the playoffs were different, the Chiefs were prepared. While the Niners kicked a field goal on their only possession in overtime, Jones revealed that Kansas City was ready to potentially go for a game-winning two-point conversion had both teams scored a touchdown on their initial overtime possessions.

“We talked through this for two weeks. How we was going to give the ball to the opponent; if they scored, we was going for two at the end of the game. We rehearsed it.” – Chris Jones, The Ringer

Chris Jones, Chiefs avoided having to make incredibly gutsy move

With the new postseason overtime rules, each team gets at least one possession, unless the team that receives the ball first commits a safety, or the defense records a touchdown. If both teams score a touchdown (or trade field goals) on their opening possessions, then it becomes a sudden death scenario. In a hypothetical scenario where San Fran and Kansas City both scored touchdowns on their possessions, Jones says that the Chiefs were planning on going for two after their touchdown in an attempt to win the game right then and there.

It may seem like an outrageously risky strategy, but it may be better than willingly giving the ball back to your opponent with a chance to win the game. KC had everything in place in overtime, though, while San Francisco did not. And ultimately, that planning made it so that their risky strategy never ended up seeing the light of day, so we will have to take Jones' word that this was actually the Chiefs plan if this situation ended up taking place.