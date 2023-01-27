Chris Jones has jokes. Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs have had to listen to their AFC Championship Game opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, anoint Arrowhead Stadium ‘Burrowhead’ after Cincinnati defeated the Chiefs on the road in last year’s title game.

Chris Jones, after finishing up talking with the media, couldn’t resist cracking a ‘Burrowhead’ joke. Here’s what Jones said, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic and ClutchPoints.

“Take care, see you all at Burrowhead Stadium.”

That’s right, Chris Jones just referred to the Chiefs’ stadium as ‘Burrowhead’, turning the sarcasm on full blast ahead of the AFC Championship Game clash against the Bengals.

In fact, Jones referred to Arrowhead as ‘Burrowhead’ multiple times while speaking to reporters.

You think the Chiefs are fired up to play this game?

Since Patrick Mahomes has taken over as the Chiefs starter, Kansas City has played 10 home playoff games and won eight of them.

Only the Bengals and the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots were able to come into Arrowhead Stadium and best the Chiefs.

It’s understandable, then, that Chris Jones and the Chiefs are raising their eyebrows at the Bengals’ ‘Burrowhead’ dig.

Of course, Cincinnati also has every reason to be confident, having defeated the Chiefs three times in a row, including last year’s AFC Championship Game.

But it’s safe to say that Jones and company aren’t buying the ‘Burrowhead’ talk.

The best way for Chris Jones to get back at the Bengals is to leave everything on the field. Jones, who had 15.5 sacks this year, has yet to record a sack in the postseason in his career.

If he gets a sack or two, the Chiefs will have a great chance of shutting the Bengals up.