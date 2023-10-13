The first week of NFL action was rough for the Kansas City Chiefs. They eventually got back into the groove with Chris Jones' return to the team. Their secondary has made it difficult for opposing quarterbacks to make quick passes out of the pocket. A huge testament to this was how Russell Wilson and his weapons on the Denver Broncos had to deal with the defense when both teams clashed. Wilson's squad was only limited to eight points in all four quarters all because of Andy Reid's masterful plays and the secondary's individual efforts.

All of this success prompted Chris Jones to reminisce about his teammates. He outlined how great the Chiefs' secondary is in his latest statement, per James Palmer of the NFL Network. Jones posits that this defensive core looked the best in their pursuit to consistently prevent the Broncos and Russell Wilson from getting any sort of yardage.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

They made life terrible for Wilson in the pocket. The Chiefs' defense forced two interceptions which were huge in making Wilson hesitate. Four sacks also made the opposing quarterback tremble in fear once every snap was called. Jones and Drue Tranquill both recorded important sacks for Andy Reid's squad. Justin Reid and Nick Bolton were the two Chiefs defenders who were responsible for picking off Wilson.

The offense could have gotten more points with how hardnosed the Jones-led secondary was playing. But, an absolute decimation was not necessary in this week's matchup. Overall, the defense was on point in this week's game.