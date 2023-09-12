Star defensive tackle Chris Jones ended his holdout with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday after agreeing to a one-year contract with the team, and he reportedly had been fined nearly $2 million for missing training camp, forfeited a $500,000 workout bonus, as well as a $1.1 million game check for missing Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. However, Chris Jones replied on X saying that he got all of that money back after signing his one-year deal with the Chiefs.

“Got it all back!” Jones replied to Meirov on X.

The Chiefs narrowly lost their opening game to the Detroit Lions on Thursday by the score of 21-20. The absence of Jones and Travis Kelce was talked about a lot. It makes sense, as they could have made a difference in a game that tight.

With Jones and hopefully Travis Kelce recovered from his injury that kept him sidelined, the Chiefs will have a tough road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 and are trying to emerge as contenders in the AFC after a trip to the playoffs last season. It is a potential revenge game for the Jaguars and Trevor Lawerence, who had their season end in the divisional round of the playoffs against the Chiefs last season.

Obviously, Jones and Kelce returning will make a big impact for the Chiefs. Those are two of the best players on the team. There are still some concerns about receiving options outside of Kelce.

Regardless, the Chiefs are looking to rebound as they get their two star players back on the field.