The Kansas City Chiefs finally conducted a trade sending L'Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans. It's a big move that gives Kansas City extra draft capital in 2025 and the opportunity to have the cap space necessary to re-sign several other players on the roster. For the Titans, they receive a much-needed upgrade to the secondary.
Sneed's absence will be missed in Kansas City. Not only is he one of the best cornerbacks in the league, but he's a fantastic teammate as well. Chris Jones and several other former teammates shared their reactions to the trade on social media. Some were happy for him, while others were heartbroken by the news.
Chris Jones was one of the first Chiefs players to react to the L'Jarius Sneed trade. He reached out to Sneed on social media and gave him his blessings.
“@jay__sneed blessings brotha.”
Jones wasn't the only Chiefs player who reacted to the trade. Defensive end Charles Omenihu simply couldn't believe the deal came to fruition. He only needed one word to express his thoughts on Sneed's new contract with the Titans. L'Jarius Sneed signed a four-year deal $76 million with $55 million guaranteed.
“Sheeshhh.”
Jaylen Watson played alongside Sneed in the secondary. Together, the two of them formed a solid cornerback room that was tough to throw against. Watson seemed a bit more heartbroken over the move, as that's the exact emoji he shared in his reaction.
💔🫶🏽
Justin Reid also plays in the secondary as a consistent option at safety. But rather than feeling heartbroken the Chiefs safety gave L'Jarius Sneed some hype for his new venture in Tennessee. It's safe to say, the Titans got a good one.
“Love you my dawg!! You deserve it all and more!! Lead them boyz and continue to be great.”
Maybe the Chiefs have a plan to find Sneed's replacement in the NFL Draft. However, we won't know for sure until late April. Until then, Kansas City is going to have to find a way to fill the void. It's kind of similar to when the front office traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. The team was able to find success after that deal by winning two Super Bowls. So, the franchise probably feels good about its chances no matter who else is on the roster.
L'Jarius Sneed joins a Titans team who has made massive moves this offseason. The front office has made a massive overhaul of the secondary after also signing Chidobe Awuzie in free agency. Tennessee's defense is going to be a problem next season, as they have a ton of talent on that side of the ball.
With that said, look for the Chiefs to find a potential replacement for L'Jarius Sneed while the Titans continue to improve the roster and get back to playoff contention under a new regime.