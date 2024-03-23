The Tennessee Titans made waves on Friday night after acquiring L'Jarius Sneed from the Kansas City Chiefs via trade. It's a massive move that helps revamp Tennessee's secondary next season. Shortly after the deal was made, superstar defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons shared his reaction.
Simmons took to social media to express his excitement about the Sneed deal. He might just be the happiest person in Tennessee right now.
“That secondary!!! Yes lawd! Help me help you!”
Considering the Titans had one of the worst secondaries in the league last season, it makes sense why the front office decided to make big upgrades. L'Jarius Sneed is joining a group that features Roger McCreary, Chidobe Awuzie, and Amani Hooker. Tennessee still needs a safety to replace Kevin Byard. However, they're rumored to be interested in Justin Simmons and Marcus Maye as possible options.
No matter how you look at it, this is an upgraded secondary with potential of being one of the best in the league next season. They'll serve as an excellent compliment for Jeffery Simmons and the defensive line next season. It should open up more opportunities for Simmons to get after the quarterback, as the Titans' secondary has plenty of lockdown defenders in the secondary.
Las season, Simmons finished with 44 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and fumble recovery. He has a real chance to put up much bigger numbers with the upgrades the Titans have made defensively.
With that in mind, it's no wonder why Jeffery Simmons is so excited to have Sneed as his new teammate. The Titans' defense has plenty of new faces and all of them should help in a big way. Sneed's been a monster for the Chiefs throughout his career. Last season he proved to be one of the premiere players at the cornerback position, finishing with 78 total tackles, 14 pass deflections, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery.
To put it simply, the Titans just picked up one of the best cornerbacks in the league. On top of this impressive statline, L'Jarius Sneed routinely held some of the league's best wide receivers in check. Just look at what he did against Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, and numerous other top wide receivers.
— 𝓙𝓸𝓼𝓱🐺 (@TreceERA) March 23, 2024
There are still some holes on the roster despite general manager, Ran Carthon, making a ton of big moves this offseason. But with plenty of big names remaining in free agency and the NFL Draft right around the corner, the Titans have a chance to build a playoff-caliber roster on paper.
With that said, keep an eye on the Titans as this franchise is making some of the biggest moves this offseason. There's a chance we're looking at a true dark horse playoff contender late next season.