Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones had a 12-word response for any potential moves in a Sunday tweet.

“I’m a Chief for life,” wrote Jones. “I will not play for another franchise.”

Drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft by Kansas City, Chris Jones almost immediately impacted the Chiefs’ defense when he first took the field in a 33-27 win over the then-San Diego Chargers. He earned four invitations to the Pro Bowl games, one All-Pro selection, two Super Bowl rings and third place in the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2022. He took spots behind Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.

Chiefs defensive lineman Frank Clark could help from praising the 28-year-old Chiefs lineman before the Super Bowl, donning him with the “most unstoppable player” title before the start of the championship round, Around the NFL writer Kevin Patra wrote in a January article.

“He set the tone,” Clark said. “He finished the game. Christopher Jones. He did his thing. Chris Jones — the most unstoppable man in football.”

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had some compliments of his own for the 6-foot-6-inch tackle, explaining why his high IQ and relentless physicality made him the impactful player he was on Kansas City’s defense.

“He’s so good,” Burrow said. “He makes it so hard on you. He’s so big, strong and physical. He really understands what you’re trying to do to him up front. You have to give them credit, they had a really good rush plan. They let their big-time pass rushers go to work.”

It didn’t take long for Jones to thank Kansas City fans for their support after the Chiefs took a narrow 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl in a February tweet.

“KC…. I love you!”