Chris Jones has transformed himself into one of the best defensive linemen in the league with the Kansas City Chiefs. With Jones poised to hit free agency soon, the defensive tackle is looking to cash in following the Chiefs’ Super Bowl run.

Jones wants a contract that will make him at least the second-highest paid defensive tackle in the league, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic. Currently Rams’ DT Aaron Donald holds the top spot after Los Angeles signed him to a three year, $95 million deal.

The star defensive tackle still has one year left on his deal before free agency. However, as he looks to the future, Jones is looking for some financial security. If the Chiefs were to give him the lucrative deal he desires, Jones thinks Kansas City can reign supreme in the NFL for years to come.

“I definitely feel like we can be in a position to compete again for another one,” Jones said. “This is a special team. We keep this core together, keep Frank Clark, keep me and him together, I think we can be very, very special.”

Chris Jones is coming off of his fourth straight Pro Bowl season. However, the DT elevated his game in 2022, earning his first All-Pro nomination. Jones racked up 44 tackles – 17 for a loss – 29 quarterback hits and 15.5 sacks. His sack numbers tied his career-high.

Jones has become a vital part of the Chiefs’ defense in recent years. He’s hoping to remain in Kansas City and continue winning Super Bowls. But Jones knows his value and knows that his next contract won’t come cheap.