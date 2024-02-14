Despite a Super Bowl parade, Patrick Mahomes remembered it's Valentine's Day.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won its third Super Bowl in four years Sunday by beating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime 25-22. Just three days later, the Chiefs are celebrating the title with a parade around the city.

While he has likely had a whirlwind past 72 hours, Mahomes did not forget about Valentine's Day and actually brought a gift to his wife Brittany Mahomes at the parade Wednesday.

“He didn't forget,” Brittany posted on her Instagram story with a picture of her holding a rose and Patrick smiling.

Patrick Mahomes didn’t forget Valentine’s Day amidst the Super Bowl parade festivities 😂 (via @BrittanyLynne / IG) pic.twitter.com/HdcH9AxFRy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 14, 2024

Patrick and Brittany, who began dating while they attended Whitehouse High School in Texas, married in March 2022. They have two children together.

Professionally, Patrick has continued to skyrocket through NFL all-time ranking lists each year. Since becoming the Chiefs' starting quarterback ahead of the 2018 season, Mahomes, a two-time NFL MVP winner, has led Kansas City to six consecutive AFC West titles, four Super Bowl appearances, and three championship victories.

The Chiefs' overtime win on Sunday put the team in historic company as the first franchise to repeat as Super Bowl champions in 20 years. Mahomes, who threw for 333 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception while running for a team-high 66 yards, also won his third Super Bowl MVP award, joining Joe Montana and Tom Brady as the only players in NFL history to win three or more.

Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid, and the Chiefs will have to be truly historic to win the Super Bowl in 2025, though. No team has ever won three straight Super Bowls, and the Chiefs, if they manage to make it to the big game in New Orleans next February, would only be the fourth team to make it to three consecutive Super Bowl games. Two of those teams — the 1970s Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots just preceding the Mahomes era — went 2-1 in their three appearances. The 1990s Buffalo Bills made history by making four consecutive appearances, but they failed to win any of the games.