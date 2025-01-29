It's not every day that superstars link up. Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark casually broke the internet when the WNBA Rookie of the Year joined the pop star in the Kansas City Chiefs suite during their Houston Texans playoff game. The Chiefs beat the Texans 23-14.

Clark has expressed prior that she is a huge Swiftie and when she spoke to 247Sports, she revealed how it was to hang out with Swift during the game.

“Obviously, I'm a huge Chiefs fan, I've been a huge Chiefs fan, and obviously Taylor is a huge Chiefs fan too, so it was fun and obviously worked out where we could go and we had the time,” the Indiana Fever star shared, adding, “It was perfect where it all worked out.”

Clark shared that one of her favorite parts was how Swift was cheering for the Chiefs and her boyfriend Travis Kelce who scored a touchdown during the game.

“It's just cute to see how excited she is for the Chiefs,” Clark continued, “and getting to share that with her, I'm like, ‘Oh my God, I love this!' She loves the Chiefs as much as me.”

“It's just a good reminder of people in our position, like, we’re very normal,” Clark continued. “And you know, sometimes our lives aren’t normal but we're very normal people, we enjoy watching sports. It just puts a great perspective on life and where you're at in your career.”

Clark overall “had so much fun” and called Swift a “very sweet and kind” person.

Well, it seems as though Swift had a great time as well and told Clark that “Trav and I” want to catch an Indiana Fever game next season. The WNBA season kicks off in May and Clark's first game is May 17, 2025, against Chicago Sky.

What Does Taylor Swift Have Going On Now?

The next few weeks for Swift will be quite busy if she plans to support the Chiefs at the Super Bowl. Prior to the Super Bowl though, Swift has her own event to attend to. The “Cruel Summer” singer is up for six Grammys at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. Her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album Of The Year. “Fortnight,” the lead single from the project which features Post Malone, is nominated for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best Music Video. Lastly, her collaboration with Gracie Abrams, “us,” is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Last year, the couple was in the same predicament when Swift was nominated for six Grammys and Kelce couldn't attend due to the Super Bowl.

“I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for, but I think I got practice on Sunday,” Kelce told The Pat McAfee Show last year. “Is it Saturday or Sunday? I know I got practice Saturday, but Sunday's a travel day. Unfortunately, I gotta get ready for this big ol' Super Bowl that we got in a week.”

During the 2024/2025 NFL season, Swift has only attended home games at Arrowhead Stadium due to security concerns.

“She’s not going anywhere unless she knows the venue intimately and it has been thoroughly scouted and secured in advance,” the source told Page Six back in October.

It has not been confirmed yet if Swift will attend the Super Bowl like she did last year but the Chiefs will be facing the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans on Feb. 9 for a 2023 rematch.