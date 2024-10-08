It was not just football that Kansas City Chiefs fans in attendance at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night were thinking about.

The Kansas City Royals were also playing on the same night in the Big Apple against the New York Yankees for Game 2 of an American League Divisional Series, so Kansas City sports supporters understandably were doubly thrilled when they learned that the Royals defeated the Yankees, 4-2, while the Chiefs were still on the field going up against the New Orleans Saints.

Chants of “Let's go, Royals,” reverberated inside the home of the Chiefs, with fans celebrating the victory of their baseball team against New York.

Expand Tweet

Chiefs, Royals gave Kansas City fans a memorable night

The Royals' victory was an important one to the team, to say the least. They lost the series opener, 6-5, so a loss in Game 2 would have put them on the verge of elimination. But they refused to go down on Monday. The Yankees scored first in the game with a Giancarlo Stanton RBI single in the third inning, but a big fourth frame for the Royals put them in front — for good.

The Royals outscored the Yankees in the fourth inning, 4-0. New York slightly threatened the Royals with a solo home run from Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the bottom of the ninth inning, but that was not enough to prevent Salvador Perez and company from winning and tying the series at 1-1.

Cole Ragans started four innings of one-run ball for the Royals, while Angel Zerpa got the pitching win in Game 2.

The Royals now take their turn in hosting the Yankees for Games 3 and 4 on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, at Kauffman Stadium.

As for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, they also got the job done on their front versus the Saints, as they eked out a 26-13 victory. Mahomes was not able to score a passing touchdown, but he still racked up 331 yards on 28-of-39 completions. Kansas City's ground attack and defense came up big for the team, with the Chiefs cobbling up 139 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 39 carries while limiting the Saints to only 220 total yards and 14 first downs in the entire contest.

The Chiefs will have a bye in Week 6, so Kansas City sports fans can focus more on showing their support for the Royals, as the team looks to pull off the upset against the Yankees. The Chiefs return to action in Week 7 on Oct. 20 versus the San Francisco 49ers in a Super Bowl rematch.