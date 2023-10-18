It is no secret that the Kansas City Chiefs are one of the best teams in the NFL. The Chiefs are 5-1 and are on top of the AFC East standings after they beat the Denver Broncos. Kansas City possesses multiple weapons on offense and defense. They may gain one more weapon with the recent news on Frank Clark. Clark is rumored to make a return to Kansas City after being released by the Broncos. He recently made an X (Twitter) post that will excite Chiefs fans.

Will Frank Clark return to Kansas City?

In the picture, Clark wore what appears to be a WWE belt as he entered (presumably) the Chiefs stadium. His attire holds significance, as Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce wore similar belts when they celebrated the team's recent Super Bowl wins. Does this picture confirm Clark's pursuit to rejoin the Chiefs?

Frank Clark won two Super Bowls with Kansas City. The thirty-year-old is a three-time Pro-Bowler and totaled 127 tackles, 59 quarterback hits, and 23.5 sacks with KC. Surely, he would bolster the Chiefs' defense with depth and experience.

Kansas City players appear to want their old teammate back. Current defensive tackle Chris Jones expressed his desire for Clark's return.

Jones said, “I never think you can have enough pass rushers. Frank, for me, is like a brother…I would love[to have him back],” per Jordan Foote.

All in all, it seems that now is the right time for Clark to make a return. For now, the Chiefs will continue their dominance in the AFC. Will Frank Clark be a part of his third Chiefs NFL Super Bowl run?