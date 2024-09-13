When the Kansas City Chiefs signed wide receiver Marquise Brown — aka “Hollywood” — in the offseason, the expectation around the league was that the Chiefs had found Patrick Mahomes the deep threat that he had been missing the previous two seasons. Since All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill departed for the Miami Dolphins, the Chiefs offense had lacked the splash it once had, and Hollywood was the guy who was going to create those splash plays.

But Chiefs fans barely had the opportunity to see what Hollywood Brown would look like in a Kansas City uniform before injury struck the 6th-year wideout. In KC's first preseason game of the year, Brown suffered a shoulder injury, and today, the Chiefs announced he would be undergoing surgery, and thus, heading to the IR.

Before Hollywood Brown goes under the knife, he took to social media to send a message to his fans and followers.

“Disappointed, frustrated, and Sad was the first wave of emotions once I realized I would need surgery but that only lasted a day or so because Of my Faith in God. 🙏🏿 knowing that this to shall pass , no matter the great opportunity I had in front of me. It’s not over and that’s not the path God wanted for me and I’m perfectly fine with that now.

I feel it’s my duty to let everyone know out there no matter if things are going good or not going the way you want it to, never wary from your faith but to lean and trust into God no matter the situation…With that being said let’s enjoy some great football !!

Let’s go Chiefs!! See yall Soon ❤️🏈”

Chiefs offense shined in Week 1 without Hollywood Brown

Even though Hollywood Brown has yet to take a snap in the regular season for the Chiefs, it's safe to say Kansas City's offense will still find a way to function without him. At least that's the way it looked against Baltimore on the opening night of the season.

Spreading the ball around to a plethora of weapons — most notably, rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy and second-year wideout Rashee Rice, who could end up avoiding suspension this season following a reckless driving incident this offseason — Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs put up 27 points on a Ravens defense that gave up a league-best 16.5 points per game last year.

With his inclusion on the Injured Reserve, Hollywood Brown will be forced to miss at least the next four Chiefs games, making it possible for a return in Week 7, when Kansas City heads west to San Francisco for a Super Bowl rematch. However, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid indicated on Friday that Brown's return timeline would be measured in, “months, not weeks.”