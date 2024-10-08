Amidst his public relationship with Taylor Swift and a role in FX's Grotesquerie, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has become a global superstar. But his big brother Jason Kelce knows that when it comes to the Chiefs star, football reigns supreme.

With so much going on off the field, and with Jason retiring during the 2024 offseason, some have questioned Travis' commitment to the game. But even if Kelce is in the twilight of his career, Jason knows that when he's on the field, his brother is there to compete, via ESPN.

“Now he's enjoying his life very publicly. Everything he does, and really everything our family does, is very much out in the open. That's just the nature of the way it is right now. Trav has been very healthy throughout his career. He's a guy who has always found a way to show up in peak physical shape.”

“Optics are that he's all over the place. And that's not just optics it's reality. But he still keeps the main thing the main thing. Football has always been the most important thing in Trav's life. He has always lived his life to the fullest. He has enjoyed his offseasons very much. He is always going to find a way to make football the number one priority.”

“Trav is always going to find a way to show up and show out,” Kelce concluded. “It's only a matter of time before he gets back to the Travis Kelce we've seen.”

Kelce has yet to break 100 receiving yards or score a touchdown in the 2024 campaign. However, Week 5 was a step in the right direction, as he set new season-highs in receptions with nine, gaining 70 yards. On the campaign, Kelce has caught 24 passes for 228 yards.

While it's a slow start, Jason Kelce isn't concerned. His brother is nine-time Pro Bowler, a four-time All-Pro and a three-time Super Bowl champion. For all the hubbub, the Chiefs are 5-0 on the season.

Travis Kelce may be on your television screens more than normal. His relationship with Swift will always catch headlines. But when the Chiefs suit up for a game, the eldest Kelce knows that Travis is still here to win.