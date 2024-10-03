Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been once again hit with breakup rumors. The singer missed out on the last two games of the season which fueled some rumors that there might be some trouble in paradise.

The two have been dating for a year now, and coincidently, football was the reason why the two started romance rumors in the first place. Last season, Swift attended 13 of his games, and so far this season, she went to the first two. The Chiefs have played four games in total so far, with the last two without Swift in the suite cheering Kelce and his teammates on.

How Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Coping With the Rumors?

While the Swift has been missing from the games,They’re choosing not to dwell on the noise, focusing instead on staying true to themselves and being happy,” the source explained. “They simply shrug off the stories. They see it as just another example of the press lifting someone up only to tear them down.”

Instead of adding to the rumors, Kelce and Swift are deciding to cope with the noise by juggling their demanding careers and their personal relationships.

“They’re spending as much time together as possible while balancing their careers and individual responsibilities — his game and her music empire, along with personal projects,” the source said.

The three-time Super Bowl champion just made his acting debut in FX's “Grotesquerie,” which premiered on Sept. 25 and he is hosting “Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?” which is set to start on Oct. 16.

Swift on the other hand is gearing up for the final leg of her Eras Tour on Oct. 18 in Miami, Florida.

“Their schedules are going to be getting super busy so Taylor has been enjoying a few more days of freedom before her upcoming shows,” the source continued.

After Miami, Swift will hit New Orleans and Indianapolis. The tour will eventually end in Canada on Dec. 8, five days before the singer's birthday.

Kelce has been on tour with Swift during his off-season. The two have been to Argentina, Paris, London, and more. In London, the tight end even was part of a dance routine making his Eras Tour debut.

Apparently, the reason why Swift was MIA from the last couple of games was because of a scheduling conflict. However, since Swift's tour wraps in December, we will most likely see a more consistent schedule from the pop star at Arrowhead soon enough.