Chiefs Coach Andy Reid gave his blessing to the Swift-Kelce romance that led to a ‘swift' reaction. Travis Kelce shared his reaction to being called Swift's ‘boyfriend.'

On Wednesday, Eagles center Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce's brother, shared his honest thoughts, and a reservation, about the budding romance.

“It’s certainly been weird, the level that it is now,” Jason Kelce said.

“On one hand, I’m happy for my brother that he seems to be in a relationship that he’s excited about, that he is genuine about. But there’s another end of it where it’s like, ‘Man, this is a lot.’”

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs defeated Jason Kelce and the Eagles in last year's Super Bowl at SoFi in Los Angeles, California.

Jason Kelce noted the unusually high level of buzz at Arrowhead Stadium for one of the most popular musical artists in the world.

“There’s paparazzi talking about him fueling his car before the game today and I’m like, ‘Is that really necessary information to share?’ This is another level of stardom that typically football players don’t deal with,” he said.

Jason Kelce continued, putting a bow on his complex thoughts about the situation.

“And so on one hand, really, really happy for my brother and where he’s at in his current situation with Taylor, but on the other hand, there’s some, I think, alarms sometimes with how, you know, over-in-pursuit people can be. Overall, he can deal with some of this. As long as it’s not, you know, becoming a threat to his safety and things like that.”