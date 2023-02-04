With the Super Bowl just one week away, the Kansas City Chiefs have several wide receivers now on the injury report.

Mecole Hardman, Kadarius Toney, and JuJu Smith-Schuster were all non-participants throughout the week. Heading into next week’s tag, they all currently carry an injury designation.

Toney and Smith-Schuster are both currently listed as questionable. Toney is currently dealing with both an ankle and a hamstring injury. He was unable to finish the AFC championship game due to his injuries. Smith-Schuster is sidelined with a knee injury.

Hardman, who spent much of the season sidelined with a pelvis injury, is currently doubtful for the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs expect to have both Toney and Smith-Schuster back in time for the big game. At the moment, the same cannot be said for Hardman. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has already acknowledged that he is doubtful that Hardman will be available for the big game.

Throughout the season, the Chiefs wide receiver room dealt with several injuries. Hardman missed nine total games. Toney, who they traded for during the season, also struggled at times to stay on the field.

Even with a wide receiver room that struggled to produce at times, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs showed no signs of slowing down. They finished the regular season with a 14-3 record and first place in the AFC West.

This Mahomes-led offense now finds themselves in the Super Bowl once again. But they will now be in for arguably their biggest challenge of the year in the Philadelphia Eagles.

If the Chiefs offense isn’t at full force, they could be in for a battle against this Eagles defense.