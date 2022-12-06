By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid struck a chord with the Cincinnati Bengals heading into last Sunday’s rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game over his comment that he would “lock” down Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Well, the Chiefs ended up losing to Kansas City, which should keep Reid silent — or not. Reid still felt as though he won on a personal level, and he let everyone know about it on Twitter.

Unpopular opinion: we lost… but I was still right 🤐 Cry about it — Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) December 6, 2022

For the record, Higgins gathered just 35 receiving yards on three catches and five targets in the loss Chiefs’ 27-24 loss to the Bengals, though, he did come away with one of the two Cincinnati receiving touchdowns. For his part, Reid collected four total tackles (3 solo) with zero tackles for loss.

However, as previously mentioned by Reid, it was actually Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst, whom he was really referring to when people thought it was Higgins he was alluding to. Hurst only recorded 12 receiving yards on two catches and three targets versus the Chiefs.

There’s really not much to delve into this beef — if this could even be considered one — but at the end of the day, the Chiefs took an L and will look to recover as soon as possible. Kansas City, which won five games in a row before getting victimized by the Bengals, is scheduled to play a paperweight in the form of the Denver Broncos in Week 14 on the road. Reid should have fun downfield trying to lock down an anemic Broncos passing attack.