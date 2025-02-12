Former first-round draft pick Kadarius Toney won two Super Bowl rings with the Kansas City Chiefs. But Toney wasn’t part of the Chiefs’ failed quest for a three-peat this season. He landed with the Cleveland Browns for the 2024 campaign and last appeared in a game in Week 14, relegated to special teams duties. The Browns cut Toney after multiple mistakes in limited action contributed to the team’s 10th loss of the season. Now it seems likely that Toney has played his last game in the NFL.

While his former team was preparing to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59, Toney was arrested for aggravated assault. The 26-year-old wideout is accused of strangling a woman in Georgia on January 14th, according to Nick Kosko of 5 Goats. A warrant was issued for his arrest and Toney was ultimately locked up on February 6.

Toney left his victim with “red marks on her neck and petechial hemorrhaging in her eyes,” per 5 Goats. He also is accused of taking away the unidentified woman’s phone to stop her from reporting the assault to authorities. This led to an additional charge of “obstructing/harassing 911 calls.”

The disturbing incident is a new low for the troubled receiver, who’s bond was set at $50,000 — $25K for each count.

Has former Chiefs’ wideout Kadarius Toney played his last snap in the NFL?

Toney’s NFL career has been such a disappointment that it’s shocking the Jets didn’t draft him. That ignominious distinction goes to the New York Giants. The Geee-men took Toney in the first round, selecting him with the 20th overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Toney has played parts of four seasons with three different teams. After starting his career in New York, the Giants decided to move on from the wideout in the middle of his second season with the team, trading Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs. He failed to record a single touchdown in 12 games with the Giants.

While the Chiefs won two Super Bowl titles during Toney's time in Kansas City, not even Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes could resurrect his career as the team released the wideout prior to the 2024 season. Toney landed on the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad and ultimately played three games for the team. He failed to record a reception in 2024 but he did manage to go viral for committing a taunting penalty and fumbling a punt against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Toney was waived by the Browns shortly after his Week 14 meltdown. Over his four-year career, he’s appeared in 35 of 68 games and recorded a total of 82 receptions for 760 yards and three touchdowns. By comparison, Nico Collins, who was drafted 69 picks after Toney in 2021, had 80 receptions for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games last season.