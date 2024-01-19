The Chiefs have some injury questions.

The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for another tough showdown against the Buffalo Bills, this time on the road. The Bills called in snow shovelers to help with the field conditions, and it should be another fascinating matchup. Ahead of the playoff clash, the Chiefs got some injury updates on wide receivers Justyn Ross and Kadarius Toney, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

‘Chiefs are listing WRs Kadarius Toney and Justyn Ross as questionable for Sunday night’s game in Buffalo. Derrick Nnadi, Skyy Moore (IR), and Wanya Morris are being listed as out.'

Both Toney and Ross missed the game against the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card round, but both of them are now at least listed as questionable.

Toney has just 27 catches with 169 yards and one touchdown this season and Ross has just six catches for 53 yards, so neither player has been a central part of the offense. Nonetheless, with Ross and Toney out, it was rookie Rashee Rice who exploded with eight catches for 130 yards and a score to lead the team.

Travis Kelce was second with seven catches for 71 yards, but after that, there was only one other player who had more than one catch, and that was Justin Watson. The Chiefs' wide receiver depth has been an issue all year long, and if Toney and Ross are out again, it will make things even more complicated for Patrick Mahomes and the offense.

The Chiefs and Bills kick off on Sunday evening at 6:30 PM EST, and the official statuses for the game will be updated then.