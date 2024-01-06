The Chiefs have already locked up the the third seed in the AFC playoffs.

Patrick Mahomes isn't the only marquee player poised to sit out for the Kansas City Chiefs in the regular season finale. Several other key contributors on either side of the ball have already been ruled out and many more at risk of missing Sunday's game, leaving the defending Super Bowl champions a shell of themselves against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Don't fret though, Chiefs Nation. No previously active player who joins Mahomes on the sidelines in Week 18 will be absent for Kansas City's playoff run. The team's lengthy injury report is simply the result of the Chiefs having already locked in the 3-seed in the AFC.

Running back Isiah Pacheo, cornerback Trent McDuffie, linebacker Nick Bolton and defensive end George Karlaftis are listed as questionable for Sunday's action, their status headlining KC's injury report. Wide receiver Rashee Rice and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed are out against the Chargers, as are wide receiver Kadarius Toney and left tackle Donovan Smith—neither of whom played the last two weeks.

Mahomes is officially doubtful to play, but it was announced earlier this week the reigning NFL and Super Bowl MVP would rest in Week 18, ceding the quarterback reins to veteran backup Blaine Gabbert. Tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones appear set to take the field for at least some of Sunday's game, the former's historic streak of seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards at risk and latter's 10-sack contract incentive coming in to play.

The Chiefs and Chargers will kickoff from SoFi Stadium at 1:25 p.m. (PT).