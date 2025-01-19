For the seventh consecutive year, the AFC Championship Game will include the Kansas City Chiefs. This statement, in and of itself, is all the proof you'd ever need to understand that this is the most successful ongoing dynasty in all of professional sports. But of course, as is the case with any great sports dynasty — the 1960s Boston Celtics, the 1970s Pittsburgh Steelers, the 1980s Edmonton Oilers, the 1990s Chicago Bulls and New York Yankees — there's plenty more we can dig up.

For example, the Chiefs are one of just nine teams who have won back-to-back Super Bowls. Kansas City head coach Andy Reid is one of just four coaches with at least 300 combined regular season and postseason victories on his resume. Patrick Mahomes already has more postseason wins in the Super Bowl era than over half of the teams in the NFL. And tight end Travis Kelce has re-written the postseason record book so that either he or Jerry Rice sits atop virtually every list of notable receiving records.

But let's not focus on just the postseason. And let's zoom in on the 2024 Kansas City Chiefs in particular… a team that many have been quick to write off because they have not been dominant in traditional fashion. Despite a 16-2 record, the Chiefs point differential on the season is a pedestrian 68 points. And while some would look at this and see a team that may be fatally flawed, others (like myself) see a team that may be more invincible than ever.

With their 23-14 victory over the Texans, the Chiefs secured their 12th win of the season by single digits, which according to OptaSTATS is the most such wins in a single season by any team in NFL history, both regular season and Playoffs included.

Now I will say, if this were a team that didn't have Kansas City's pedigree that was pulling out each of these single digit wins, I'd be skeptical too. But doesn't it seem as if we've reached the point where the Chiefs should get the benefit of the doubt? They've proven time and time again that they know how to win games that ordinary teams couldn't win. And yes, it's much easier to feel invincible when you have Superman playing quarterback.

The Chiefs now await the winner of Sunday's matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens… a pair of really good teams that have suffered numerous single digit defeats at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs over the last handful of years.